European LIV golfers are in danger of facing a huge blow to their Ryder Cup futures, based on a decision made by the Saudi-backed league.

According to James Corrigan of the Telegraph, LIV Golf has informed its players that it will not continue to pay DP World Tour fines from 2026 onwards.

Since the circuit’s inception in 2022, breakaway stars including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have signed knowing that fines imposed by the Wentworth-based circuit would be settled for them.

However, players will soon be expected to dig deep into their own pockets – should they want to remain DP World Tour members and be eligible for the Ryder Cup – to pay outstanding fines.

The paper got eyes on a letter to Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings, in which Rahm’s manager starkly spelt out that the former world No 1 “has no intention of paying any fines”.

It could be solved if the Tour changes its rules or, as stated by the Spaniard’s manager, if players like Rahm are allowed to “play on the DP World Tour without concern for pending penalties, with some of the best players in the world in some of his favourite countries and in front of the incredible European fans”.

His Legion XIII teammates face the same dilemma, while compatriot Sergio Garcia has already rejoined this season to try and secure his Ryder Cup place. LIV paid almost £1 million to help the Masters champ regain his card.

But an insider has told Telegraph Sport that a stand down wouldn’t go down well with current members of the DP World Tour.

“There would be outrage if the Tour caved in,” said the unnamed source.

“The point is that the Tour fully expected the peace negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudis to have been settled by now, so they kicked this can down the road happy in the belief it wouldn’t matter. But with no deal in the pipeline – anything but, in fact – there is a huge problem looming.

“And at this point, unless the impasse between the two parties is broken, or the Tour changes its rules or even quits the strategic alliance with the PGA Tour and rows in with the Saudis, it is inevitable that the Europe Ryder Cup will be weakened for the match in Ireland in 2027.

“These are uncertain times and there is a lot of angst about what happens next.”

Meanwhile, the report claimed that, so far, LIV has sent in roughly £15m, with the potential for another £8-10m in outstanding fines.

That would prove the case if an appeal launched by the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton proves unsuccessful.

The hearing will take place after September’s Ryder Cup and is expected to lose – given the precedent set when the DP World Tour won a legal battle against the likes of Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.