Even for the pros, golf is hard - and here's the proof

Golf is hard.



Want proof? Just look at the most recent PGA Tour event.

The WGC-Workday Championship, staged at The Concession Club in Florida last weekend, yielded some rather interesting little nuggets.

The fourth round scoring average, for example, was 72.41 – almost half a stroke over-par. That’s the highest for a final round on the PGA Tour season outside the major championships.

On top of that, there were also 29 triple-bogeys or worse – twenty-nine! – whilst there were as many double-bogeys (773) as bogeys. Only two courses - the Genesis Invitational host venue Riviera and Grand Reserve Country Club, the host of the Puerto Rico Open - have recorded more doubles or worse on tour this season.

That’s to say nothing of the fact that 90% of the field hit at least one shot in the water. That equates to 64 players out of the 71 who teed it up.

No wonder the members of the host course refer to it as ‘Concussion’.

Unsurprisingly, The Concession has gone straight into the top-10 of the toughest courses the PGA Tour has visited so far in the 2020/21 wraparound season.

Here's how that list currently looks...

Toughest Courses on the PGA TOUR - 2020/21

1. Winged Foot

Event: US Open

Avg +/- to par: +4.010

2. Torrey Pines, South

Event: Farmers Insurance Open

Avg +/- to par: +1.340

3. Memorial Park

Event: Vivint Houston Open

Avg +/- to par: +1.025

4. Spyglass Hill

Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Avg +/- to par: +0.788

5. Riviera

Event: Genesis Invitational

Avg +/- to par: +0.371

6. Port Royal

Event: Bermuda Championship

Avg +/- to par: +0.151

7. Augusta National

Event: The Masters

Avg +/- to par: -0.248

8. The Concession

Event: WGC-Workday Championship

Avg +/- to par: -0.379

9. Sea Island

Event: RSM Classic

Avg +/- to par: -0.656

10. Shadow Creek

Event: The CJ Cup

Avg +/- to par: -0.672