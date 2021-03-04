search
HomeGolf NewsEven for the pros, golf is hard - and here's the proof

Golf News

Even for the pros, golf is hard - and here's the proof

By bunkered.co.uk02 March, 2021
WGC-Workday Championship PGA Tour Tour News Stats scoring The Concession golf in florida
Wgc Workday

Golf is hard.

Want proof? Just look at the most recent PGA Tour event.

The WGC-Workday Championship, staged at The Concession Club in Florida last weekend, yielded some rather interesting little nuggets.

The fourth round scoring average, for example, was 72.41 – almost half a stroke over-par. That’s the highest for a final round on the PGA Tour season outside the major championships.

On top of that, there were also 29 triple-bogeys  or worse – twenty-nine! – whilst there were as many double-bogeys (773) as bogeys. Only two courses - the Genesis Invitational host venue Riviera and Grand Reserve Country Club, the host of the Puerto Rico Open - have recorded more doubles or worse on tour this season.

That’s to say nothing of the fact that 90% of the field hit at least one shot in the water. That equates to 64 players out of the 71 who teed it up.

No wonder the members of the host course refer to it as ‘Concussion’.

Unsurprisingly, The Concession has gone straight into the top-10 of the toughest courses the PGA Tour has visited so far in the 2020/21 wraparound season.

Here's how that list currently looks...

Toughest Courses on the PGA TOUR - 2020/21

1. Winged Foot
Event: US Open
Avg +/- to par: +4.010

2. Torrey Pines, South
Event: Farmers Insurance Open
Avg +/- to par: +1.340 

3. Memorial Park
Event: Vivint Houston Open
Avg +/- to par: +1.025 

4. Spyglass Hill
Event: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Avg +/- to par: +0.788 

5. Riviera
Event: Genesis Invitational
Avg +/- to par: +0.371 

6. Port Royal
Event: Bermuda Championship
Avg +/- to par: +0.151 

7. Augusta National
Event: The Masters
Avg +/- to par: -0.248 

8. The Concession
Event: WGC-Workday Championship
Avg +/- to par: -0.379 

9. Sea Island
Event: RSM Classic
Avg +/- to par: -0.656 

10. Shadow Creek
Event: The CJ Cup
Avg +/- to par: -0.672 

