Golf News

Ever wanted to work at Augusta National? Here's your chance...

By Michael McEwan19 January, 2021
Augusta National

This is not a drill. Repeat: this is not a drill.

Augusta National, the iconic home of The Masters, is looking to add to its staff - and YOU could be the ideal candidate. 

The Georgia club is recruiting a horticulturist to join its growing (no pun intended) 'Horticulture Team'. 

According to the job description, the successful applicant "will provide support and guidance to the Nursery department to include pruning recommendations, chemical applications and landscape improvements through proven, sound horticulture practices to ensure the landscape is maintained at the highest standard."

More specifically, their main responsibilities will include assisting with the development and care of pruning strategies; ordering, scheduling and maintenance of all plant material associated with the annual and tournament flower programme; and daily scouting of the landscape plant material to identify pruning, replacement and maintenance needs.

Listen! 

BRYSON, BIFURCATION AND... PAOLO DI CANIO?! - PAUL McGINLEY GOES DEEP

Sound like something you could do?

If so, you're going to need a degree in Horticulture or a related field and three years' experience, or an associate’s degree and five years of experience.

You'll also need a valid driving licence, have the ability to obtain a current and valid Georgia Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicator’s license within 90 days, and be able to get a Certified Arborist licence, too.

In return, you'll be rewarded with a 'competitive salary' and a host of other benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, a 401(k), a pension plan and more.

There's also a solid chance you'll get to attend The Masters every single year... and be paid to do so.

Interested? Click here.

