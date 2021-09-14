search
HomeGolf News'Evergreen' Ken Campbell wins on bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour

Golf News

'Evergreen' Ken Campbell wins on bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour

14 September, 2021
Ken Campbell

Ken Campbell is the latest golfer to prove that age is just a number after winning the tenth event on the 2021 bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour.

Campbell, 56, rolled back the years to take the winner’s spoils at Montrose Golf Links and book his place in next month’s Grand Final at Dumbarnie Golf Links.

Formerly the head professional at Machrihanish Golf Club on the Kintyre Peninsula, Campbell posted a five-under 66 to finish tied at the top of the leaderboard with former European Tour player Jamie McLeary. 

It was a better inward half that ultimately separated the players, Campbell coming home in just 30 blows.

“I got off to a bumpy start after losing a ball at the fourth and then played some of my best golf on the back nine for a very long time,” said Campbell, who had a superb birdie-two at the 246-yards third hole. “Montrose has always been a favourite of mine and is a wonderful layout.

“This tour has given me the opportunity to play competition golf at some of the best courses in Scotland. The whole concept is a credit to our very own Alan Tait. His friendly and positive demeanour contributes a great deal to the tournaments.”

Amateur James Wilson and professional Chris Maclean were one shot further back, each carding a 67 to tie for third.

The 11th event of the season is now underway at Duddingston in Edinburgh and will run until Sunday, September 26, before moving on to Ladybank where players will have one final chance to qualify for the Dumbarnie finale on October 24.

