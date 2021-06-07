The 121st US Open takes place at Torrey Pines in San Diego in under a fortnight's time.

Since World War 2, only 12 different non-American players have won the championship. Your challenge in this quiz? Name them all.



We're giving you 10mins to try to get them and have provided the years that they won to help you along.

We're setting level-par for this quiz at 9 out of 12. Can you do better than that?

Don't forget to share your score with us either in the 'Comments' section below or by tweeting us @BunkeredOnline.

Ready? Let's go!