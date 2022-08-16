Ewen Ferguson gives perfect response to Twitter troll

As the old saying goes, “he who laughs last laughs longest”.

That’s certainly true for Ewen Ferguson, who had the perfect response after being trolled on Twitter – by a tour caddie.

Ferguson was criticised by Sunshine Tour looper Chris Thiart after reacting angrily to a missed putt at the Soudal Open back in May.

• PGA Tour slammed over Cam Smith ruling



• Extinction Rebellion vandalises golf courses



Thiart, who carries for Malcolm Mitchell, described the Scot as a “brat”, claimed he is destined for a return to the Challenge Tour and accused him of having “a short game on a par with Happy Gilmore”.

He also bet another user £100 Ferguson would not pick up another tour win – which, in hindsight, wasn’t his best move.

Haha. Of course Lewis would like ur reply. I bet you £100 the Scottish brat never wins again. Enjoy your status while u can, coz u going to be back on the challenge Tour in a couple of years. No doubt. You have a caddy swing with a short game on par with Happy Gilmore #wanker — Chris Thiart

The 26-year-old's second tour victory arrived at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, and he had clearly been waiting for the perfect moment to shoot down Thiart’s criticism.

• Norman hits back at Rory over wins jibe

• Ewen Ferguson reveals celebrity advice



“Happy learned how to putt,” he wrote, quoting the famous film and adding a couple of clown emojis for good measure.

HAPPY LEARNED HOW TO PUTT 🤡🤡 https://t.co/P8QiPJxzdE — Ewen Ferguson (@EwboF) August 15, 2022

Ferguson’s victory continues an outstanding debut season on the DP World Tour.



Prior to his victory in Northern Ireland, he had already claimed his maiden win at the Qatar Masters and has a number of top tens to his name.

