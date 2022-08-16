search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsEwen Ferguson gives perfect response to Twitter troll

Golf News

Ewen Ferguson gives perfect response to Twitter troll

By Jamie Hall15 August, 2022
Ewen Ferguson Chris Thiart DP World Tour Sunshine Tour Twitter
Ewen Ferguson Trolled

As the old saying goes, “he who laughs last laughs longest”.

That’s certainly true for Ewen Ferguson, who had the perfect response after being trolled on Twitter – by a tour caddie.

Ferguson was criticised by Sunshine Tour looper Chris Thiart after reacting angrily to a missed putt at the Soudal Open back in May.

• PGA Tour slammed over Cam Smith ruling

• Extinction Rebellion vandalises golf courses

Thiart, who carries for Malcolm Mitchell, described the Scot as a “brat”, claimed he is destined for a return to the Challenge Tour and accused him of having “a short game on a par with Happy Gilmore”.

He also bet another user £100 Ferguson would not pick up another tour win – which, in hindsight, wasn’t his best move.

The 26-year-old's second tour victory arrived at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, and he had clearly been waiting for the perfect moment to shoot down Thiart’s criticism. 

• Norman hits back at Rory over wins jibe

• Ewen Ferguson reveals celebrity advice

“Happy learned how to putt,” he wrote, quoting the famous film and adding a couple of clown emojis for good measure.

Ferguson’s victory continues an outstanding debut season on the DP World Tour.

Prior to his victory in Northern Ireland, he had already claimed his maiden win at the Qatar Masters and has a number of top tens to his name.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ewen Ferguson

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Sunshine Tour

Related Articles - Twitter

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REVEALED: What stars need to do in return for LIV Golf cash
Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf’s PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit
Greg Norman: World ranking “severely compromised” without LIV
Rory McIlroy: Tour stars "in agreement" after Tiger Woods meeting
Will Zalatoris reveals reaction to nearly hitting THAT shot

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow