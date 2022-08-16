Ewen Ferguson hails "unbelievable" win as dream season continues

Ewen Ferguson’s dream DP World Tour rookie season keeps getting better.

Just months after winning his maiden title in Qatar, the Glasgwegian went wire-to-wire to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The 26-year-old led from the front after setting a new course record of 61 at Galgorm Castle in the opening round of the innovative event, but it was a gutsy final day performance that saw him over the line.

He played the front nine in level-par after two birdies and two bogeys, then parred his final eight holes after his third gain of the day on the tenth to reach 12-under.

That was good enough for a three-shot victory over close friend and fellow Scot Connor Syme, as well as Spaniard Borja Virto.

With his victory, Ferguson becomes the first Scotsman since Paul Lawrie in 2012 to win multiple times on the DP World Tour in a single season.



“It feels unbelievable,” he said. "I just can't believe how calm I was out there today. I just can't believe I'm a winner again.

“It's been a good year. Obviously, you get times where it doesn't go so well, so I think you really need to appreciate things where you're picking up trophies or you're making cuts and you're doing all right because it's a really tough game.”

The victory has assured Ferguson of a place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November, something he admitted had been a huge objective.

“When I went back to tie for the lead, I thought, if I still finish second, I'll still maybe get into the tour championship," he added. “I love Dubai so I really want to go there and it's so good that I'm going to be there now.

“I was going to play six weeks in a row coming up, and Connor thought I was crazy, so I might take a week off somewhere now."