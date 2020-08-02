search
HomeGolf NewsEx-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'

Golf News

Ex-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'

By Michael McEwan01 August, 2020
A former England footballer has resigned from his golf club after reportedly being subjected to racist abuse.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Kieron Dyer gave up his membership of Hintlesham Golf Club in Suffolk after the alleged incident last week.

Another club member is said to have made racial slurs about the retired midfielderafter he had left the club following a round with friends. 

Dyer’s playing partner and others inside the bar are said to have witnessed the incident.

“It was brought to my attention that a member verbally abused me in the bar area at Hintlesham Golf Club last Friday," said the former Newcastle and West Ham midfielder. "That abuse was of a racial nature, and included the words ‘monkey’ and ‘banana’.

“And while I did not hear it myself, as I had left the golf club to go home, I was left shocked when told. My playing partner was in attendance and heard the comments. He was also left upset by the incident informing me of what was said. Others were in attendance and have confirmed they also heard the racial abuse."

He added: “I immediately handed in my resignation via e-mail, and have since left Hintlesham Golf Club. I have spoken to the owners and told them of my decision.

“I have been a member at Hintlesham for a few years and have always found it a nice club with plenty of good people.

“But for me this is a deeply upsetting incident. I was appalled to be told of what had been said and it is clear to me there is still a long way to go in the battle against racism.

“I just hope the matter is dealt with appropriately by the club. There is no place for this type of racism in our society.”

The club has subsequently released a statement in response to the alleged incident.

