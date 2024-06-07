Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Another day, another example of the ongoing strife in the men’s professional game.

Remember the ‘framework agreement’ that was supposed to bring peace and unity to the fractured tours? That was announced a year ago yesterday and, to 367 days on, there is still no sign of an agreement in place.

What there is, however, is plenty more schism, rancour, confusion, division and, well, generally all the things that most of us have had enough of by now.

Allow us to present Exhibit No.740134.

Bernd Wieseberger has taken to X (fomerly Twitter) to reveal that he received a letter from the PGA Tour recently informing him that he is ineligible to compete in either the upcoming Isco Kentucky Open or Barracuda Championship.

You might be thinking, “That’s no great shock. Didn’t Wiesberger join LIV?”

And you’d be right.

Kinda.

At the end of last season, Wiesberger announced his decision to leave the Saudi-funded league and return to the DP World Tour.

He was reinstated in time to make his return at the Dubai Desert Classic in January and posted his best finish since his comeback at last week’s Porsche European Open, where he finished in a tie for second.

However, despite being welcomed back into the DP World Tour fold, it appears the former Ryder Cup man remains persona non grata on the PGA Tour – despite never having been a member of the US-based circuit.

And that becomes an issue because the Isco Kentucky Open and Barracuda Championship are both ‘open’ to DP World Tour members.

He tweeted: “Just received a letter by the pgat banning me from playing the isco and barracuda. Never been a member either. Who knows what’s going on over there…”

In a series of follow-up tweets responding to questions from other X users, Wiesberger expanded on his position…

To my knowledge, the Scottish Open is a co-sanctioned event between the Tours. Both Member Regulations apply. Isco and Barracuda are basically a ‚gift‘ from the pgat to dpwt and only the pgat regulations apply. No co-sanctioned Event. And by this they can decide who play. Or not. https://t.co/zOTf2I44lP — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) June 7, 2024

What I meant was, that I have never been a Member of the PGAT. Hence, I never signed up for the Regulations they now apply on Blandy and myself. Got it? Good https://t.co/7cTu1fZlK5 — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) June 7, 2024

With my new Cat11 on DPWT I most likely won’t qualify for Scottish Open and I am not in The Open. So yes, I would have definitely considered playing. https://t.co/zVBuY12boG — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) June 7, 2024

Not looking for anything. Also not complaining. Just stating facts and the current status to the best of my knowledge. Some/many people and fans simply don’t know. 👍🏼 https://t.co/F72EFZ1b0j — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) June 7, 2024

Sure. No problem with that. But I have also settled all my fines/sanctions with the DPWT. Last time I checked these two events are in the DPWT schedule, yet a Tour, which I’ve never been a Member of, prevents me from playing those Events. Not complaining. Just explaining. 👍🏼 https://t.co/7khMGxep9P — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) June 7, 2024

Oh, what a time to be alive.

