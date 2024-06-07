Sign up for our daily newsletter

Another day, another example of the ongoing strife in the men’s professional game.

Remember the ‘framework agreement’ that was supposed to bring peace and unity to the fractured tours? That was announced a year ago yesterday and, to 367 days on, there is still no sign of an agreement in place.

What there is, however, is plenty more schism, rancour, confusion, division and, well, generally all the things that most of us have had enough of by now.

Allow us to present Exhibit No.740134.

Bernd Wieseberger has taken to X (fomerly Twitter) to reveal that he received a letter from the PGA Tour recently informing him that he is ineligible to compete in either the upcoming Isco Kentucky Open or Barracuda Championship.

You might be thinking, “That’s no great shock. Didn’t Wiesberger join LIV?”

And you’d be right.

Kinda.

At the end of last season, Wiesberger announced his decision to leave the Saudi-funded league and return to the DP World Tour.

He was reinstated in time to make his return at the Dubai Desert Classic in January and posted his best finish since his comeback at last week’s Porsche European Open, where he finished in a tie for second.

However, despite being welcomed back into the DP World Tour fold, it appears the former Ryder Cup man remains persona non grata on the PGA Tour – despite never having been a member of the US-based circuit.

And that becomes an issue because the Isco Kentucky Open and Barracuda Championship are both ‘open’ to DP World Tour members.

He tweeted: “Just received a letter by the pgat banning me from playing the isco and barracuda. Never been a member either. Who knows what’s going on over there…”

In a series of follow-up tweets responding to questions from other X users, Wiesberger expanded on his position…

 

Oh, what a time to be alive. 

