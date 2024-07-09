Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
A pair of former LIV Golf stars will make history this week when they tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Bernd Wiesberger and Laurie Canter are in the field at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick as the game waits for a deal to be struck between the rival factions.
When the action gets underway at East Lothian on Thursday, they will be the first LIV Golf regulars to play in a regular PGA Tour-sanctioned event.
Several players from the Saudi-bankrolled startup have competed – and won – majors since the league’s inception in 2022 but are yet to feature in the tour’s regular season.
• Xander Schauffele reacts to new US Ryder Cup captain
• Rickie Fowler backs Keegan Bradley to be playing-captain
Wiesberger, an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour, confirmed his place in the lineup this week on Instagram.
The 38-year-old wrote: “See you in Scotland,” telling fans he was eligible as a leading available member from the European Swing rankings.
The European Swing is one of seven phases that make up the new look schedule for the global circuit in 2024.
Wiesberger made the cut in all five starts he made throughout the swing between May and July, including a T2 finish at the European Open and a T7 finish at the KLM Open.
After spending two seasons on LIV, the Austrian lost his contract and became a free agent. He had fulfilled all sanctions imposed and was free to return to the DP World Tour.
• Move over Tiger! Michael Block ‘considering’ career switch
• Sergio Garcia calls for Open ‘opportunity’ after viewership dig
“I have never resigned my membership and therefore I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a full schedule once again,” he said in a statement last November.
Meanwhile, Canter – a LIV Golf reserve – has played twice on the circuit this year at LIV Golf Mayakoba and LIV Golf Las Vegas but gets into the Scottish Open field after winning the European Open.
It was the Englishman’s first DP World Tour win. He cleared his fines for featuring on Greg Norman’s tour at the end of 2023.
He’s set to tee off alongside last week’s John Deere Classic winner Davis Thompson and Sweden’s Jesper Svensson.
Wiesberger has Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Scotland’s Richie Ramsay for company.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses