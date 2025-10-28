Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Only two events separate former LIV golfer Laurie Canter and a PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

The Englishman, who was one of the first players to play on the Saudi-backed circuit after its inception in 2022, is currently ninth in the Race to Dubai standings and in line for the fifth of ten cards on offer.

Canter holed a remarkable 100-foot eagle putt to close out the Genesis Championship on Sunday, which has moved him within touching distance of his target.

• Sepp Straka given green light to make DP World Tour return

• Kai Trump set to make debut on LPGA Tour

“We play such a frustrating game, and I feel like at the beginning of the year I felt like I had a lot of momentum and had it on a piece of string and [since] then it has been hard work,” he said.

“I have felt like I am paddling upstream for six to eight months. I fell out of the PGA Tour card race this week so that was on my mind.

“I wanted to go to the playoffs and feel like I am not playing with a gun to my head totally, I can go out and embrace the chance to go and get one of those cards.”

Of his unlikely finish, Canter added: “There was a lot of tension, it is quite a tense golf course as well because there is a lot of trouble lurking that is a bit innocuous. The greens are really tricky.

“Like all golfers experience, [it was a release] of a lot of frustration. To hole that putt is such a hallelujah thing. If I do that again in my life I’ll be amazed. It was great.”

• 6 big names not in the DP World Tour playoffs

• R&A announces major changes to Old Course at St Andrews

Canter, 35, climbed five places in the season-long standings thanks to his T2 finish at Woo Jeong Hills, in Korea. It means a strong results in Abu Dhabi next week could seal his ticket to the United States.

He enjoyed a strong start to the year, winning his second DP World Tour title in Bahrain in February but rued the chance to claim more silverware a month later. Canter was defeated in a play-off in South Africa.

As a result of his rise in the rankings, Frenchman Martin Couvra was bumped out of the top ten on the Race to Dubai rankings. He fell to 14th after finishing T60.

You can click here to see who currently holds the other PGA Tour cards, as the top 70 players prepare to compete in the first leg of the playoffs.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.