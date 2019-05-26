Ex major champ SLATES Greg Norman and Tiger Woods

Go ahead and file this one under ‘Things We Didn’t Expect To Be Writing About Any Time Soon’.

As the 2019 US PGA Championship builds towards a conclusion, its 1990 champion Wayne Grady has taken an extraordinary swipe at both Greg Norman and Tiger Woods.

Speaking at a sold-out event in his home town of Brisbane, the Aussie pulled no punches in a withering assessment of both players.

• Oh dear! Jon Rahm caught short at Bethpage

• Brilliant Brooks cruising towards victory

Grady called out fellow countryman Norman over his split from first wife Laura Andrassy. The pair divorced in 2006 after 25 years of marriage. Norman went public with his relationship with tennis great Chris Evert not long afterwards and they subsequently married in June 2008. However, they separated after just 15 months and were later divorced.

• The mind-boggling prize money the 2019 US PGA champion will bank

“Laura deserves every cent of the $100 million that she got in the settlement,” the Sunday Telegraph has quoted Grady as saying. “Greg and Chris should have both been fined $10 million for stupidity.

“All of our tennis friends, and we have a lot of tennis friends, they knew Chrissie very well. Every one of those tennis players said that it would never last and it didn't.”

Woods, meanwhile, also found himself in Grady’s crosshairs.

“When he was at his best he never gave anything back to the game,” said the Aussie.

• US PGA 2019: Final Round tee times



Grady, a long-time commentator on the BBC’s golf coverage, won 11 times around the world during his career, including the 1990 US PGA Championship at Shoal Creek, where he finished three shots ahead of nearest challenger Fred Couples.

The previous year, he lost out in a play-off for the Open Championship at Royal Troon, when he and Norman were pipped to the Claret Jug by Mark Calcavecchia.