Ex major champ to miss rest of season with wrist injury

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel has revealed that he is likely to miss the remainder of the 2019 season with a wrist injury.

The 34-year-old South African, who won his only major to date at Augusta National in 2011, made the announcement on social media on Saturday.

I’ve been forced, due to my wrist injury to take the remainder of the season off to give my wrist time to rest and heal! It’s very frustrating but with a long career still ahead of me, I will get this fixed and I look forward to the come back. — Charl Schwartzel (@CA_Schwartzel) June 9, 2019

Schwartzel has had a disappointing season, which has included tumbling outside of the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time since 2008.

He has made 13 starts on the PGA Tour in the 2018/19 campaign but has only made four cuts, the most recent of those at the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship in March where he finished in a tie for 61st. His only top ten of the season came at the Puerto Rico Open in February.

Schwartzel, who has won twice on the PGA Tour and 11 times on the European Tour, missed the cut at the Masters in April and withdrew from last month's US PGA because of injury. He was also a late withdrawal from US Open Sectional Qualifying last Monday.