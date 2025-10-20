Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former national men’s coach Spencer Henderson has made a worrying claim about the future of amateur golf in Scotland.

Henderson, 51, had worked with Scottish Golf for more than two decades before he left his post last week after his contract wasn’t renewed by the governing body in September.

Speaking to Nick Rodger of The Herald, he insisted it needs some ‘stability’ and outlined fears that the amateur scene in the Home of Golf is falling behind other leading countries.

“The landscape in Scotland has changed in that time,” he said. “Ten years ago, we’d have lots of full-time amateurs here because they had much more Scottish Golf funding.

“The support just isn’t the same now and it’s almost as if we are encouraging players to go to America. A knock-on effect is that we are often hamstrung because at a lot of events we won’t have our best players available as they are at US college and playing in events there.

“At the Home Internationals or the European Team Championships, we can be seriously depleted.”

Henderson, who has also held jobs as national coach in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Serbia, used Sweden and Germany as examples, pointing towards finances and a better ‘system’.

“During Thanksgiving the Swedes go to the US, they take 28 players, two chefs and eight coaches,” said Henderson. “That’s for one week. That would blow my budget for the year.

“At all levels, the Swedes are doing so well. They have a terrific system in place, they have academies, they stay together, train together. It all prepares them for the next step. They have a centre of excellence and that would be the dream here.

“Money, of course, doesn’t guarantee anything. Germany has a huge budget, and they finished near the bottom of the Eisenhower Trophy standings this year.

“But I still feel we are a long way behind compared to other nations.”

Henderson, meanwhile, is also worried that his nation has moved away from having a long-term plan, and to get back to the top table, he is adamant amateurs must be offered more support.

“Every country is getting better,” he added. “The developing nations have longer term plans. Perhaps we moved away from that? We are the home of golf but that doesn’t mean we have a right to success. You need funding, you need support.

“They (Scottish Golf) need to find external money for performance. If they don’t want to be seen spending money from the membership (affiliation fee) on that area, then it needs to come from elsewhere.

“I’ve witnessed big changes in golf over the years. A lot of the continental countries have far more funding and better systems in place. These are some of the reasons why we are falling further behind.”