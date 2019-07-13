search
Ex Open champ undergoes 'life-saving' surgery after spider bite

Ex Open champ undergoes 'life-saving' surgery after spider bite

By Michael McEwan08 July, 2019
John Daly has revealed that he underwent emergency – and ultimately life-saving – surgery last week after being bitten by a spider.

The two-time major champion, 53, shared news of the scary event in a post on Facebook.

Daly, whose request to use a buggy for unrelated medical purposes at next week’s Open Championship was denied by the R&A at the weekend, revealed that he had been bitten by a brown recluse spider on a trip to England last week but hadn’t noticed it at the time.

“Fast forward to Friday, mouth/mouth, compressions & unknowingly now in an ambulance rushed to ER all while on family vacation & straight into surgery!” he wrote.

The bite had developed into a major infection in his abdominal area and resulted in him being treated for early sepsis.

John Daly

“Not just knee pain now [but] abdominal pain,” added Daly, who suffers from arthritis in his knee. “Prayers to the big man above I’m alive! Spiders are NO JOKE!”

Adding that pictures of the damage done by the bite are too graphic, Daly revealed that his caddie has now jokingly nicknamed him “#SpiderPro”. He also included the hashtags “#GladtobeAlive” and “#InSomeSeriousPain”.

Brown recluse spiders are the second most venomous spiders in the US behind the notorious Black Widow spider and are normally only found in the south and central United States. However, they have spread into the UK in recent years.

It is unclear whether this latest Daly drama will affect his participation in the Open, which gets underway a week on Thursday at Royal Portrush.

