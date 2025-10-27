Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf have been without Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points ever since their inception, a problem that remains ongoing.

The lack of LIV’s OWGR accreditation has become the key kink in the league’s armour, with some of the circuit’s biggest names tumbling down the rankings list.

While many have been quick to bat off the importance of the OWGR in recent years, the ranking list remains integral for players wanting to play the four major championships.

LIV bosses had initially applied for ranking points when bursting onto the scene back in 2022, but that application was turned down by the OWGR board.

Pete Dawson was the man in charge of the ranking system at the time of LIV’s initial bid.

And while Dawson was more than aware that LIV players were more than good enough to earn OWGR points, it was the league’s logistics that proved the key problem.

“The OWGR has a terrific record of being inclusive,” the former chairman told the Global Golf Post. “It has expanded the number of tours it includes from five to 25.

“It goes out of its way to help tours become OWGR eligible. I was very disappointed that we could not do so with LIV. It is self-evident that players on the LIV tour are good enough to be ranked because they were before.

“But OWGR has a duty to ensure that all of the thousands of players in the system are ranked equitably. Some aspects of the LIV format made that impossible. In my opinion OWGR made the only decision it could at the time.”

Bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), LIV has been at the centre of the Saudis bid to break into the professional game.

For all of its efforts though, Dawson has admitted he struggles to see any real progress in regard to the breakaway circuit. He added: “I want all golf initiatives to do well and I can’t see that LIV has been a success by any measure.

“Yes, it has given great wealth to a very few people but in terms of engagement its format of team golf isn’t resonating anywhere near enough with the fan base.

“I really don’t understand why the PIF [Public Investment Fund] and Saudi Arabia are persisting with it.

“They are doing wonderful things for the women’s game with the PIF Global Series and they have terrific plans inside Saudi for expanding golf for their own people and for tourism. These initiatives deserve our applause but LIV seems to be the odd man out.”

Earlier this year, LIV bosses announced that they had reapplied for OWGR recognition, despite CEO Scott O’Neil initially claiming the league’s pursuit had passed.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.