Colt Knost has played just short of 200 times on the PGA Tour, but his aim now lies with making a return to amateur golf.

Knost announced that he has applied for amateur status five years on from making his last start on the PGA Tour as a pro at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The 40-year-old confirmed his plans while appearing on the Subpar Podcast, but the American star has received some backlash over the decision.

Since then Knost has issued a response to his critics, and outline the reason behind his decision to give amateur golf another try.

Appearing on SIRIUS XM PGA Tour Radio, he said: “I wish people would sit back and take a second ask why I’m doing this instead of just assuming that I am going to be like our buddy Stewart Haggis and play 25 events here.

“Like I have several jobs. I don’t really have time to play a lot on the amateur circuit when most of them are during the summer and I am traveling around the country for CBS.”

As Knost alluded to, he has since become an analyst for CBS following the end of his playing days on the PGA Tour.

Additionally, he admitted he has an aim of one day becoming a Team USA Walker Cup captain, and he believes regaining amateur status provides the best avenue to achieve this.

He added: “My biggest thing in this is yeah, very proud of USGA resume.

“Playing on the Walker Cup team was the biggest honour of my golfing career and I’d like to one day lead the United States Walker Cup team if at all possible. I figured being an amateur would probably help.”

Knost already has quite the amateur record, having won the US Amateur crown in 2007, before coming the amateur world No. 1.

The American also made his one and only Walker Cup appearance that year, before going on to turn professional.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.