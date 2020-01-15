Ex Premier League footballer training to become golf coach

He went through plenty of clubs during his career as a footballer. Now, Peter Odemwingie is set to go through even more as he trains to become a golf coach.



Odemwingie, 38, spent seven years in England, playing up-front for West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City, as well as Stoke City, Bristol City and Rotherham United.

He also scored ten goals in sixty-three appearances for Nigeria.



• Sergio out to make amends in Saudi

• Injury set-back for Robert MacIntyre

However, having quit football after spending the 2-17-18 season with Madura United in Indonesia, he now plans to “preach the gospel” of golf in Nigeria and Russia, having spent large parts of his childhood in both countries.

According to The Sun, Odemwingie signed up for the PGA Training Programme after hanging up his boots and has already secured the first of his coaching badge.

In an interview for the PGA, he said: “I know Richard O’Hanlon, who is a fully-qualified PGA teaching pro and I’ve played in many Pro-Ams with him so I asked him how it works.



• Callaway confirms split with Garcia

• "Healthy" Koepka fires warning to rivals

“Then at Stoke, just by our training ground, there is an American Golf. Sometimes, because I had to travel up the M6, I would have some time before I had to be in so I would stop and go and look at the equipment.”



WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH



Living in close proximity to The Belfry – the home of the PGA in the UK – he decided to turn his interest in golf into a second career.



• DeChambeau not worried about 'slow' crackdown

• WATCH - Tiger's son has an incredible swing

“My best days as a golfer may be behind me but at 38, as a coach if I’m fully qualified in three years, I could set up a little academy and it would be the first step to getting that Nigeria flag right there on the screens alongside all the other African nations that are there.

“It’s a no-brainer to be an ambassador for such a beautiful game.”