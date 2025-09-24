Sign up for our daily newsletter
The Team Europe camp is a big one at Bethpage Black this week, and there was one surprising face included on the team photo.
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Premier League icon Gianfranco Zola included in the squad, with the former Chelsea star handed his own role in New York.
Zola will be working alongside his fellow Italian Francesco Molinari, with the 59-year-old driving the buggy for Luke Donald’s vice-captain.
The Italian duo are known to share a strong relationship, which built when Molinari moved to London in 2009 while Zola was in charge of West Ham United, who the former still supports to this day.
“He likes his golf. He started playing here in England when he played for Chelsea. Now he has a lot of free time and he is playing a lot more,” Molinari said of Zola previously.
“We have talked about playing in the Ryder Cup and we made the comparison that the Ryder Cup is like playing in the World Cup for footballers.
“We were talking about the pressure you feel and how you try to use it to your own advantage. It has been good to talk to someone else who has been in a similar position where the world will be watching you.”
Molinari is back on Donald’s staff in the same role two years on after helping the Europeans secure the Ryder Cup on home turf in 2023.
He will once again work alongside his brother Edoardo, who has also returned as vice-captain for the trip to Bethpage Black.
“It is a pleasure and honour to do [the job] with the team, especially with my brother,” the 2018 Open champion told bunkered.co.o.uk earlier this month.
“It is definitely special. We were lucky to play our first one together, who could have said when we were kids that we would be here right now.”
