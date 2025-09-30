Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy called out the behaviour of the American Ryder Cup crowd in New York, but his response has been questioned by Paul Azinger.

McIlroy faced a whole host of abuse over the three days from a number of fans behind the ropes at Bethpage Black.

Eventually it was the Northern Irishman who got the last laugh, after the Europeans defended their Ryder Cup crown with a 15-13 victory on Sunday.

On more than one occasion, McIlroy lost his cool with the hecklers in question, most notably during his Saturday foursomes match alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

The Northern Irishman was heard saying, “shut the f**k up guys!” to a small group of US fans when being forced to stand off due to heckling.

McIlroy was also the target of a homophobic slur, while his wife Erica Stoll was hit by a drink tossed from the crowd.

Having the final say in Team Europe’s winners’ press conference, the five-time major winner said: “I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

“Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette… It was a rough week for all of us.

“So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. But, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable. Come and support your home team.”

McIlroy also told reporters it was, “very f*****g satisfying,” to clap back at hecklers earlier on the week, but former US captain Azinger was not impressed with his stance.

“[McIlroy] is saying that I think golf should be held to a higher standard of decorum. But in the meantime he says f you, f you, f you in full voice for the world to see,” Azinger told SubPar.

“He turns around and says to the guy shut the f up. The guy in the media asks him how did that feel Rory, to tell him to shut up and then hit it to two feet. And he said it felt pretty f’ing good.”

He added: “I’m like which is it Rory? Is it that golf is held to a higher standard or are you just going to f you the fans and act that like that’s okay?

“I love Rory, but you can’t say that. You can’t say the fans need to behave better and then in the meantime lay them to waste. You can’t do both. You have got to be one or the other.”

