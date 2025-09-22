Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger has hit out at the PGA of America over its decision to play this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, in New York.

The notoriously tricky public layout was named host venue in 2013 and most recently staged the 2019 PGA Championship, won by Brooks Koepka on eight-under-par.

It’s a rarely used venue at tour level and Azinger, who led Team USA to victory in 2008, claims that will be a major disadvantage to the home side bidding to win back the Cup on home soil.

“We don’t know the course,” he said on the Straight Facts Homie podcast. “Our guys aren’t going to necessarily be rolling in there a month early or two months early because we only have six guys that know they’re on the team.

“I think one of the biggest mistakes that the American Ryder Cup team always seems to make, or the PGA of America, is they go to courses that we’re not familiar with.”

Azinger, 65, continued: “This course, I couldn’t stand it. I did my two rounds and think I was 18 over [par] for two days there in the US Open. The media loved it because it was a public course.

“I really don’t like Bethpage Black. There’s a lot of awkward angles, downhill tee shots to fairways that angle away, uphill second shots where you can’t see the landing area. It’s just hard and you cannot fluke your way around there.

“I feel like Keegan’s going to have to get these guys on a mission and on a mission quickly. Single-minded to figure out how to fall in love with Bethpage Black. I guarantee you they don’t love it. Europe doesn’t care if it’s what the course is. Our guys might. I feel like they have to be there enough to fall in love with the course. They have to play their way in.”

Meanwhile, the 12-time PGA Tour winner said he was baffled that US captain Bradley and his team of vice-captains weren’t able to ‘set up’ the course for this year’s match. Azinger claimed it’s a tactic former European captain Tony Jacklin admitted to using.

“I don’t know where they’re going to put the tees or how long they’re going to make it or how deep the rough is. I know that neither team has control of the course now, allegedly,” he said.

“I’m the only American captain that ever was the first captain that wanted to control the course in some capacity and so I don’t know if they’ve lost that opportunity or that ability now to do that, but I feel like now they’ve maybe stopped that altogether.

“I thought it was fun. It’s another element of being the captain. Look, let’s face it, in Italy, you’re trying to tell me they didn’t control the course?”

