Ex Ryder Cup captain's house destroyed by fire

Golf News

Ex Ryder Cup captain's house destroyed by fire

By bunkered.co.uk27 March, 2020
The Georgia mansion owned by former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III was destroyed by a massive blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Dramatic footage widely shared on social media shows the St Simons Island property engulfed by flames. 

Fortunately, nobody was harmed.

In a statement released through the RSM Classic - an annual PGA Tour event hosted by Love at nearby Sea Island Golf Course - the 2012 and 2016 US Ryder Cup captain assured supporters that everyone was safe and well.

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed," he wrote.

“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.

“We’ve been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy.”

