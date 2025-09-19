Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Beyond the American players cashing cheques and Keegan Bradley’s dilemma, this Ryder Cup cycle has been dominated by the expectation of hostilities at Bethpage Black.

Just how ugly could it get in New York?

The consensus is that we should expect the kind of febrile atmosphere not seen since the 1999 contest at Brookline. Luke Donald’s meticulous European team are planning accordingly with VR headsets designed to simulate abuse and other techniques which have largely been kept under wraps.

Yet what if this hyped up crowd turn on their own? Andrew Coltart, who was defeated by Tiger Woods on that singles Sunday at Brookline all those years ago, believes there is every chance the New Yorkers could start dishing out on their own players should things start going awry.

That possibility, he says, is a consequence of the break in tradition that will see the American players getting paid to play for the first time in the match’s history.

Each of Bradley’s men will receive $500,000, $300,000 of which is for charity and a $200,000 stipend with which they can do what they please.

So maybe it won’t just be Europe entering the lion’s den after all.

“What does the $200,000 do to them?” Coltart told bunkered.co.uk. “Is that going to make you a little bit more determined to do a little bit extra practise in the morning or what? I don’t get it.

“Potentially it could harm them. Again, as it pretty much did in 1999 when I played. That was the first time they were talking about being paid.

“They wanted £100,000 and, you know, the punter who pays to go and watch the Ryder Cup, they want their team to just absolutely give it their all. They deflected that by saying, oh, well, ‘it’s for charity’. So, OK, fine.

“But now, again, they have to get this sort of financial remuneration for it, which I guess is the difference between Europe and America. If they’re getting paid and they don’t turn up, good God, you know, the New York crowd will go after them.

“It could almost turn into an away game for them. If they don’t get off to a fast start, you know, and you can see the headlines, you know, if so-and-so doesn’t play that well or gets beaten by a pairing that they expect they should have won, the American crowd in that area are going to try and eat them alive.”

