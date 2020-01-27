Ex tour pro disputes 'fastest round' record

Former European Tour pro Peter Baker has cast doubt on claims that Sebastian Soderberg set a new record for the fastest round ever played on the circuit - insisting that he has played faster.



Former Ryder Cup player Baker, 52, took to Twitter to insist that the 96 minutes taken by Soderberg to play the final 18 holes of the Dubai Desert Classic was, in fact, 24 minutes SLOWER than a round he played with fellow Englishman Paul Way.

Here's his tweet...



This is NOT the fastest round on tour myself and Paul Way in the last round of Lancôme Trophy went round in 72 minutes and I think Mark Roe and Robert Lee might have gone around quicker in another event @EuropeanTourhttps://t.co/1twDuBx8zD — Peter Baker (@peterbakergolf) January 26, 2020

Barry Lane corroborated Baker's version of events.

I remember that Greg Turner and I played behind you.We had a bet you won fastest round we won lowest scores.And you got into

Trouble if I am not mistaken.Seems not a problem to run now. — Barry Lane (@BazLane) January 26, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Baker - who made almost 600 appearances on the tour, winning three times - added that he thinks he shot either 74 or 75 that day. He also revealed that he and Way had received a "telling off" from the promoters - but that they were given a Lancôme watch by the sponsors.

