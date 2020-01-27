search
Ex tour pro disputes 'fastest round' record

Golf News

Ex tour pro disputes 'fastest round' record

By Michael McEwan27 January, 2020
peter baker fastest round European Tour Sebastian Soderberg golf record Dubai Desert Classic Paul Way lancome trophy
Sebastian Soderberg

Former European Tour pro Peter Baker has cast doubt on claims that Sebastian Soderberg set a new record for the fastest round ever played on the circuit - insisting that he has played faster.

Former Ryder Cup player Baker, 52, took to Twitter to insist that the 96 minutes taken by Soderberg to play the final 18 holes of the Dubai Desert Classic was, in fact, 24 minutes SLOWER than a round he played with fellow Englishman Paul Way.

Here's his tweet...

• DeChambeau given slow play warning in Dubai

• Golf pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Barry Lane corroborated Baker's version of events.

• Police probe deliberate fire at Scots club

In a follow-up tweet, Baker - who made almost 600 appearances on the tour, winning three times - added that he thinks he shot either 74 or 75 that day. He also revealed that he and Way had received a "telling off" from the promoters - but that they were given a Lancôme watch by the sponsors.

