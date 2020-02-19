Ex TV comm claims to have seen Patrick Reed improve his lie multiple times

No sooner had Brooks Koepka re-opened the can of worms surrounding Patrick Reed’s alleged cheating in December’s Hero World Challenge than Peter Kostis waded in and sprayed the contents.



Just hours after footage emerged of Koepka saying he believed his Ryder Cup teammate was cheating in the now well-documented incident, No Laying Up uploaded a new podcast with former CBS golf analyst Kostis.

Asked for his take on the matter, Kostis said: I’ve seen Patrick Reed improve his lie, up close and personal, four times now. You can go on YouTube. It’s the only time I ever shut [commentator Gary] McCord up. He didn’t know what to say when I said, ‘Well, the lie that I saw originally wouldn’t have allowed for this shot.’



"He put four or five clubs behind the ball, kind of faking whether he’s going to hit this shot or that shot or whatever. By the time he was done, he hit a frickin’ 3-wood out of there. When I saw it, it was a sand-wedge lay-up originally.”



Kostis recounted another incident that happened during a tournament in San Diego where he was stationed in the TV tower above the 16th hole.

“He hit it over the green and did the same thing,” he said. “He put three or four clubs behind the ball. It was really a treacherous shot. Nobody had gotten close all day long from over there. By the time he was done, I could read ‘Callaway’ on the golf ball from my tower.”



Kostis claims to have seen Reed do likewise on another occasion at an event in Hartford, presumably the Travelers Championship.

“Same modus operandi. I’m not even sure he knows he’s doing it sometimes. I’m not going to assign intent. I’m just telling you what I saw.”



Asked why he never called the incidents out at the time, he revealed that he was under strict instructions not to.

“I was told by Frank Chirkinian, the godfather of golf on TV, and this was kind the unwritten rule, that we are there to report the story, not to be a part of the story. He was adamant about that. We could never call a penalty on a player but we could comment if a penalty was called on a player. That’s the difference. I couldn’t say anything. I couldn’t be the story. Now I’m done, I don’t really care.”

