Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Europe’s Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black was somewhat overshadowed by the behaviour of members in the crowd, after the away team faced abuse across the three days.

The abuse was directed at Rory McIlroy in particular, especially on day two, which resulted in the Northern Irishman hitting back on a number of occasions.

McIlroy heard taunts in relation to his family life, as well as a homophobic slur, which the five-time major winner responded to, calling for one fan to be kicked out of the event.

In the end, the Euros came away with a 15-13 win in New York, after thwarting off a late Sunday surge by the Americans in the singles.

Despite a respectable fight back, the US team’s efforts had been marred by the the behaviour of the crowd.

• US Ryder Cup chief filmed rapping eminem amid crowd abuse

• 7 stars at risk of missing DP World Tour playoffs

Many have since come out to condemn the abuse, including 2014 captain Tom Watson, who admitted he was left ‘ashamed’, and offered an apology to the European team.

The latest former skipper to hit out is Lanny Wadkins, “I thought it was disgraceful. I’m embarrassed as an American that that happened over here,” he told Golf Channel.

Wadkins then went on to call on the PGA of America to never make a return to the New York area again.

“I just think it was no class whatsoever,” he contined. “I mean quite honestly, if I’m the PGA or USGA, I don’t ever take another event up to New York again.”

• Jon Rahm reveals true extent of ‘out of control’ Ryder Cup crowd

• 6 things the PGA of America needs to fix to avoid a repeat of Bethpage

As a former PGA Championship winner, Wadkins added that he believes that the PGA of America should reconsider taking the major event back to Bethpage Black in 2033.

“I think that would be a wise move [to reconsider],” he stated. “I was just shocked and appalled, kind of echoing what Tom Watson had said earlier, same thing.

“Maybe it’s today’s people, but I know a lot of players of my age and generation just can’t believe what went on in our sport there.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.