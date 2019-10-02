Exciting new event added to LET schedule

A new tournament is coming to the Ladies European Tour before the end of the year.



The Magical Kenya Ladies Open will take place from December 5-8 on the Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County, Kenya, in collaboration with title sponsor Magical Kenya, presenting sponsor MPesa, and Promoter U.COM Event GmbH.

Not only will this event mark the very first time professional lady golfers will have played competitively in the region, it will also be the final event of the 2019 season.



The 72-hole strokeplay competition will prove a significant milestone in the history of the sport in Kenya and work to motivate the next generation of female players throughout the country.

“We are pleased to host the Magical Kenya Ladies Open for the first time,” said Amb. Dr. Amina C. Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage. “lt is our hope and expectation that your participation will inspire other women to take up the sport and awaken their potential to play professionally. We warmly welcome all the players to Kenya and wish everyone a rewarding experience in our magical country.”



Broadcasted live across the globe to millions of viewers, the event will showcase Kenya as a unique golfing and holiday destination as well as elevate the country as an important player on the world’s stage, not just in terms of golf but sports in general.



Dirk Glittenberg, Managing Director of U.COM Event, explained: “Our long-term vision of bringing women’s professional golf to Kenya is finally becoming a reality. We are always striving to find new destinations for the Ladies European Tour and the Kenyan Coast will be a very memorable one for all players, their guests and TV spectators worldwide.”



Ladies European Tour chair Marta Figueras-Dotti added: “The announcement of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a proud moment for everyone at the Ladies European Tour and we are excited to help Kenya build its reputation as a preferred golf destination for women and girls.”