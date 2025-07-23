Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He’d been written off on Thursday, improved his score by 13 shots on Friday and by Sunday, it felt as though he might understand links golf after all.

No wonder Bryson DeChambeau was in such fine form on the practice range here at the JCB Golf & Country Club as he reflected on a potential turning point at Royal Portrush.

After an seven-over par 78 left the two-time major champion on cut watch, DeChambeau roared back to shoot 65-68-64, moving inside the top-ten at the Open Championship for just a second time.

That’s 16-under par for his final 54 holes on the Dunluce Links. Some going for the explosive hitter supposedly lost with this nuanced style of the game, even in the benign weekend conditions.

“Imagine if I would have done the other way,” he tells bunkered.co.uk. “If I would have gone and played three great rounds in the shot 78 in the final round, I’d have been a choker. I’d have been a chokester and now all of a sudden everybody loves me because I played well the last three days.

“It was great to play well those last three days and, man, it’s links golf. The difference is that I just had a couple of different shots that didn’t go my way and got a funk and couldn’t get out of it, unfortunately.

“I think it’s funny. It’s good perspective for people. You have to play four good rounds of golf and I didn’t.”

DeChambeau, laughs, however, when asked if he’s now cracked the links code: “No, never will!”

It was a productive week in more ways than one on the Antrim coast for DeChambeau, though, who also had the Ryder Cup firmly on his mind.

And despite running the risk of falling outside the six automatic picks, American captain Keegan Bradley has told SI.com that DeChambeau will be teeing it up at Bethpage no matter what.

That, of course, is an almost unprecedented scenario – at least publicly.

“It is and it’s much appreciated,” DeChambeau says. “I mean, I’m thankful I’ve worked my butt off and I’m glad to help this team to a victory here this time around – I know you probably think differently!

“But it’s a great honour.

“When I saw it last time around at Marco Simone, I couldn’t watch it. I turned it off. When it was going bad I was like: ‘alright, ‘time to go grind.'”

There was, of course, never any doubt that DeChambeau would make this team after missing the defeat in Rome. The intrigue, now, however, concerns who this compelling character will be paired with.

DeChambeau, who claimed 1.5 points from two alongside Scottie Scheffler at Whistling Straights in 2021, looks likely to be the only player from the LIV league on Bradley’s side.

So what about teaming up with the captain himself? Bradley, the world No.7, looks set to become the first captain to assume a dual playing role in the contest since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

“I think that’d be pretty electric,” DeChambeau smiles, “but we’d have to do what’s best for the team.

“Would that be an unbelievable experience and opportunity? Yeah. But first off, he’s got to make the team. He’s got to choose himself.

“And secondly, you know, I’ve got to keep playing well and if our game’s fit, if the golf ball’s fit, then we’ll do some damage. I think he deserves to be on the team considering how he’s played and what he’s done and what it means to him.”

DeChambeau has kept in touch briefly with Bradley – “nothing crazy, but where we’ve had our interactions has been most in the majors” – and the US skipper even left an “inspirational” note in the for him and his other possible team members in the Portrush locker room last week.

“It meant a lot,” DeChambeau said afterwards. “This year is no joke. We’re tired of losing.”

