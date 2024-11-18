Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tee times at an exclusive US golf course can be expensive, never mind hard to come by.

Take Landmand Golf Club in northeast Nebraska, for example.

Otherwise known as ‘The Farmer’s Golf Club’, Landmand’s 18-hole course – designed by Rob Collins and Tad King – opened in 2022.

Its 2024 tee times went on sale at the end of last year and sold out in less than three hours.

So, the acclaimed golf course is back but with more chances for golfers like yourself to guarantee a tee time in 2025.

Say hello to the Layover packages, which officially go on sale today, November 18.

The new stay-and-play package offers golfers an exclusive shot at the tee sheet with two rounds of golf, as well as an overnight cabin stay.

Two cabins are on site, situated below the 18th fairway and each contain four bedrooms.

“We have launched these Layover packages to give more golfers the option to play 36 holes while staying on property,” said General Manager Adam Fletcher.

“Given the pressure on our inventory, which has increased in the two full seasons we have been open, a number of the guests who were staying in our cabins have said they would have liked to play an additional round, but tee times were not available.

“These packages provide a first look at the 2025 tee sheet, guaranteeing golfers who book them 36 holes.

“Our goal is to allow guests to choose their ideal rounds, but we should note that, although booking the package guarantees you two tee times, precisely when those tee times will be will not be guaranteed – it is first-come, first-served.

“As this is a new concept for 2025, we are wading into new waters, but we expect the Layover packages to be very popular.”

How expensive is the package, we hear you ask. Well, each cabin houses four guests and won’t be cheap.

Per night, you’re looking at $1,800 – that’s £1,425. Split that between your group and you’re looking at around $450 each.

The 2025 season runs from May 17 to September 28, and you can find out more details here.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated 2025 tee times and cabin bookings will go live on December 31.

