EXCLUSIVE - Where you'll be watching the 2019 Masters on UK TV

All four days of the 2019 Masters Tournament will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports, bunkered.co.uk has learned.



There had been strong rumours that the first major of the year would leave the broadcaster, with some reports suggesting that Sky Sports and Masters officials had reached an impasse on the coverage of the event.



However, according to our sources, any issues that may have existed there have since been resolved and each round of the action from Augusta National will be shown live by Sky Sports.



Promotional trails for the tournament are expected to start airing on Sky Sport this week.

bunkered.co.uk also understands that the BBC will continue to have rights to show coverage from the tournament over the weekend, as has been the case in recent years.



The 2019 Masters takes place at Augusta National from April 11-14.



Meanwhile, in unrelated news, Eleven Sports - the digital platform that showed the US PGA Championship in the UK and Ireland last year - has today announced that it has 'amicably' ended its partnership with IMG.



This makes it highly unlikely that the major, which moves to a new date in May this year, will be shown on the platform this year.

