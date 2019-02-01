search
Golf News

EXCLUSIVE - Where you'll be watching the 2019 Masters on UK TV

By Michael McEwan30 January, 2019
The Masters Major Championships Sky Sports Golf Sky Sports BBC Augusta National ELEVEN SPORTS
All four days of the 2019 Masters Tournament will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports, bunkered.co.uk has learned.

There had been strong rumours that the first major of the year would leave the broadcaster, with some reports suggesting that Sky Sports and Masters officials had reached an impasse on the coverage of the event.

However, according to our sources, any issues that may have existed there have since been resolved and each round of the action from Augusta National will be shown live by Sky Sports.

Promotional trails for the tournament are expected to start airing on Sky Sport this week.

• Driving Distance Report - The results are in...

• Want to be a PGA Tour caddie? This should help.

bunkered.co.uk also understands that the BBC will continue to have rights to show coverage from the tournament over the weekend, as has been the case in recent years.

The 2019 Masters takes place at Augusta National from April 11-14.

• R&A chief fires back at Pelley over Li ruling

Meanwhile, in unrelated news, Eleven Sports - the digital platform that showed the US PGA Championship in the UK and Ireland last year - has today announced that it has 'amicably' ended its partnership with IMG.

This makes it highly unlikely that the major, which moves to a new date in May this year, will be shown on the platform this year.

