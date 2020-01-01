search
EXPIRES TODAY! bunkered's 2020 offer is about to end!

Golf News

EXPIRES TODAY! bunkered's 2020 offer is about to end!

By bunkered.co.uk31 December, 2019
Bunkered subscription 2019 subscription offer Amateur Golf grassroots golf Scottish news Bryce Ritchie

Have you taken up the 2020 bunkered subscription offer yet? If not, now's the time - and we mean RIGHT NOW!

Our incredible offer expires with the first chime of the bells to bring in the New Year, so sign-up now if you want to get your hands on the deal all golfers want.

Over the years, the annual bunkered subscription offer has become legendary among golfers in Scotland and beyond – and this year’s is no exception.

It’s very simple: subscribe to bunkered today for only £36 and, not only will you receive Scotland’s only golf magazine delivered straight to your door for a whole year, you’ll also get three rounds of golf from your choice of more than 20 fantastic courses.



Take your pick from the likes of Machrihanish Dunes, Cardrona and The Roxburghe, as well as Murrayshall, Deer Park, The Woll and Arbroath.

It truly is the best golf offer around. 



Describing the new deal, bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie said: “It’s no mean feat to keep raising the bar when it comes to an offer of such amazing quality and value but we truly believe is our very best subscription offer to date.

“We’ve teamed up with some fantastic courses across the country to give you a whole host of options for your golf in 2020.



“We are committed to giving as many people as possible the opportunity to experience and enjoy this great game, and hopefully deliver extra revenue into the country’s clubs at the same time.”

Time,though, is of the essence. This deal WILL expire tonight, so sign up NOW to avoid missing out.

Visit www.bunkered.co.uk/subscriptio... to subscribe in minutes.

Golf News

8 big predictions for golf in 2020
Catriona Matthew recognised in New Year Honours List
Russell Knox makes cool piece of PGA Tour history
Merry Christmas from bunkered.co.uk

