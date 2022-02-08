search
Golf News

Extension of historic St Andrews hotel approved

By Jamie Hall08 February, 2022
Plans to refurbish and extend a historic hotel close to the Old Course in St Andrews have been given the green light.

The Scores Hotel, which is just yards from the first tee, was bought by a joint venture between Links Collection Capital and Northern Ireland-based property investor Wirefox last year. 

Soon afterwards they commissioned TODD Architects to turn the building into a “world-class facility”. 

Fife Council officers have now approved the proposals under delegated powers – meaning they did not have to be voted on by councillors. 

It means work can now begin on the transformation of the hotel, which will include a reconfiguration of the interior and the addition of a five-floor extension at the rear. 

The end result will be a five-star hotel boasting 51 rooms.

“We are delighted to see this scheme gain approval and are grateful to Fife Council’s Planning Team for their collaborative approach and the input of the various consultees to ensure an efficient and positive planning process for all parties,” said Andrew Murray, director at TODD. 

The firm is working with interior designers Goddard Littlefair on the inside of the building, which will be able to accommodate small weddings and corporate events. 

The new extension, meanwhile, will have a contemporary look with different materials from the existing building – but hotel bosses say it will “complement” the historic venue.

Joanne McBurney, development director at Wirefox, added: “We welcome the positive decision taken by planners at Fife Council and we are delighted to be able to realise our aim to create a world-class facility to complement the existing offer in St Andrews and the site’s location overlooking golf’s most famous course.” 

