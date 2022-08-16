search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsExtinction Rebellion protestors vandalise golf courses amid water ban

Golf News

Extinction Rebellion protestors vandalise golf courses amid water ban

By bunkered.co.uk14 August, 2022
Extinction Rebellion golf in France drought golf courses
Extinction Rebellion Golf Protest

Protestors from the Extinction Rebellion group have claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on golf courses in the south of France.

As first reported by the BBC, the group says it was behind the pouring of cement into holes on the greens at a number of courses close to Toulouse. 

The vandalism is understood to be a reaction to golf being granted an exemption from a water ban current in effect across much of the country. 

A state of crisis has been declared across approximately two-thirds of France, with rainfall down by 85% for the time of year. 

• Norman hits back at Rory over wins jibe

• Ewen Ferguson reveals celebrity advice

Around 100 French villages are currently understood to be short of drinking water, with local residents currently banned from watering their gardens or washing their cars in the worst-hit areas. 

Golf courses, however, have been allowed to continue watering, albeit at night and using no more than 30% than their usual quantities.

That caught the attention of Extinction Rebellion, with the local branch of the climate activists vandalising courses in the towns of Vieille-Toulouse and Blagnac. They have branded golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". 

Gerard Rougier of the French Golf Federation condemned the attacks, insisting that "a golf course without a green is like an ice-rink without an ice". 

However, not everybody agrees. 

• Richie Ramsay reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale

• Rory McIlroy says LIV battle turned "personal"

Eric Piolle, the Green Party mayor of Grenoble, has criticised the allowances being made for golf courses, saying that they "continue to protect the rich and powerful".

Drought has also impacted golf courses in the UK. 

Last week, England Golf distributed a missive last week, urging clubs in the worst-affected areas to "take immediate action" to mitigate the damage caused.

(Main pic: Extinction Rebellion Toulouse)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Extinction Rebellion

Related Articles - golf in France

Related Articles - drought

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REVEALED: What stars need to do in return for LIV Golf cash
Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf’s PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit
Greg Norman: World ranking “severely compromised” without LIV
Rory McIlroy: Tour stars "in agreement" after Tiger Woods meeting
Will Zalatoris reveals reaction to nearly hitting THAT shot

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow