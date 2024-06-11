Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Warning: A trip to the US Open is not cheap.
Pinehurst might throw up another surprise, but don’t be fooled by how much it will cost you to see the action unfold in North Carolina.
Upwards of $20 million is on the line for the 156 players teeing it up and it’s fair to say punters could do with a portion of that.
Accommodation prices have skyrocketed near the resort in Moore County ahead of the 124th edition of the championship and the third major of the year.
Research conducted by USBets has shown that tournament week prices are more than double the week before and are more than seven times lower a week later.
For two adults, the average price on Airbnb for a stay in Pinehurst between 13th and 17th of June (during the U.S. Open) is $7,560.
• 7 burning questions ahead of the 2024 US Open
• Wyndham Clark says Pinehurst is already “borderline”
However, the average price for the same number of days in the week before (6-10 June) was $3,729, and in the week after (20 – 24 June) is just $1,035.
Meanwhile, the average cost for a tournament stay on Booking.com is $8,416, compared to $4,880 the week before and $2,870 the week after.
Anyone who secured a last-minute ticket won’t like this news, either.
As of June 4, the cheapest option on Airbnb was a room 12 miles from the Pinehurst Resort costing $797.
And on Booking.com, the cheapest room is a one-bedroom apartment seven miles from the Pinehurst Resort, setting you back $1,260.
Resting place secured, surely the tickets were more accommodating. Well, we’ll let you decide that.
• Meet the science teacher teeing up at the US Open
• This football legend has a new career as a caddie – starting at the US Open
Several options were available including the Daily Carolina Club, the Daily Garden featuring Corona Premier and reserved tickets for the 11th grandstand.
However, daily gallery tickets cost $175 for Thursday, $225 for Friday, $235 for Saturday and $225 for Sunday.
A weekly gallery ticket for the whole tournament was $900, whilst practice round tickets were far less taxing on the wallet.
They were listed at $65 for a Monday ticket, $75 on Tuesday and $90 on Wednesday.
Let’s hope you have a few quid on the winner.
ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses