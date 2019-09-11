search
HomeGolf News"F*** me!" - Frustration gets better of Danielle Kang at Gleneagles

Golf News

"F*** me!" - Frustration gets better of Danielle Kang at Gleneagles

By bunkered.co.uk11 September, 2019
Danielle Kang

She's been tipped to be one of the stars of this week's Solheim Cup but, judging by this outburst, Danielle Kang still has some work to do before she's ready to lead America's charge at Gleneagles.

The 26-year-old, who made a huge impression on her debut in the match two years ago, was filmed by our Michael McEwan on the putting green late this afternoon.

With the other 23 players having packed up for the day, Kang was the only golfer from either time still practising at shortly after 4pm.

After struggling with some short putts, her frustrations finally bubbled over after another miss.

Check out the clip in the tweet below and be sure to turn up the volume...

If Catriona Matthew and her players are reading this, they'd do well not to be too generous with their gimmes when the match gets underway on Friday morning.

That said, Kang - who said earlier this week she wants to make her opponents cry - has plenty time to figure out whatever it was that's bothering her. 

And, as the major win on her resumé demonstrates, she's a helluva player when she finds her groove.

It's shaping up to be a fascinating match.

