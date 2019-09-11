She's been tipped to be one of the stars of this week's Solheim Cup but, judging by this outburst, Danielle Kang still has some work to do before she's ready to lead America's charge at Gleneagles.



The 26-year-old, who made a huge impression on her debut in the match two years ago, was filmed by our Michael McEwan on the putting green late this afternoon.



With the other 23 players having packed up for the day, Kang was the only golfer from either time still practising at shortly after 4pm.

• Empire State pays perfect tribute to Palmer

• Nicklaus pays emotional tribute to Barnes

After struggling with some short putts, her frustrations finally bubbled over after another miss.

Check out the clip in the tweet below and be sure to turn up the volume...

"F*** me"



It's 4.10pm and Danielle Kang is the only player still practising. Judging by this, she's struggling badly with her putting.



Memo to @SolheimCupEuro - don't be too generous with the gimmes 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/fuWI5PD0qI — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanbunkered) September 11, 2019

If Catriona Matthew and her players are reading this, they'd do well not to be too generous with their gimmes when the match gets underway on Friday morning.



• US star WDs from Solheim Cup with injury

• Where and when to watch the Solheim on TV

That said, Kang - who said earlier this week she wants to make her opponents cry - has plenty time to figure out whatever it was that's bothering her.

And, as the major win on her resumé demonstrates, she's a helluva player when she finds her groove.



It's shaping up to be a fascinating match.

