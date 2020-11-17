Letham Grange Golf Club is finally no more - and, in a remarkable display of generosity, officials have donated the remaining funds from the club accounts to a host of worthy local causes.

Once dubbed the 'Augusta of the North’, Letham Grange Golf Club vacated its golf course in 2019.

A year on, with no course to play and no source of income, the club has officially folded and closed its bank accounts.

“It is quite sad it has come to this,” said former club secretary Bruce Currie. “The owner isn’t doing anything at all and the situation has only got worse. I believe he has turned down an offer of £6million for the estate as well, which is really surprising.

“We dealt with him for two years, never heard from him and never understood what he was up to, and that remains to be the case.”



Currie, who loved Letham Grange so much he built a house there after first visiting in 1989, helped wind up of the club. All of remaining funds, that had been whittled down for several years as the club attempted to stay afloat, have been donated to causes as deemed worthy by the committee, as agreed at the club's final general meeting.



The principal recipient is the newly-formed ‘Letham Grange Junior Golf Development Fund’ run by the Angus County Golf Association, which has received £8,300.

The funding is to be made available over the next three years to clubs associated with the ACGA and individual grants are to be awarded for projects that aim to improve their junior section.

Image - DC Thomson Media

Currie added: “Obviously it’s disappointing that we have had to shut such a brilliant club but I think this is a nice way to go out. Letham Grange Golf Club can live on, supporting junior golf in the community and, to me, that’s a nice thought.

“Everyone at the club has joined other golf clubs now but this course will always be remembered by everyone who had the opportunity to be a member here.”

Cash donations were also made to two local foodbanks and two cancer research organisations. Food Parcel Old and Abbey Parish Church received £1,380, while Angus Foodbank Arbroath benefited to the tune of £1,382. The remaining money was sent to Prostate Cancer UK (£691) and Breast Cancer Care Scotland (£691).