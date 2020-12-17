Family tragedy strikes for US Women's Open contender

Looking for somebody to cheer on in today's weather-delayed final round of the US Women's Open? Look no further than Amy Olson.



The 28-year-old American will aim to win her first major - indeed, her first professional title - despite the heartbreaking news that her father-in-law passed away suddenly on Saturday night.

Olson, who is currently second at Cypress Creek, one shot behind 54-hole leader Hinako Shibuno, has elected to play on. Her husband Grant, who had flown to Houston to cheer his wife on, has returned to North Dakota to be with his mother and brother.

In a statement, an LPGA spokesperson confirmed the tragic news, saying: "The family is understandably in shock and does not have further details

to share. [Amy] appreciates no further questions before play is finished tomorrow."

Prior to turning professional in 2013, Olson (née Anderson) had a spectacular amateur career. She led the North Dakota State University women's golf program in scoring each of her four years and won 20 collegiate events, eclipsing Juli Inkster's NCAA record of 17.



This week marks Olson's 24th major championship start. She has had only two top-10s prior to teeing it up at Cypress Creek, with a best finish of T2 in the 2018 Women's Open.



Grant, meantime, is currently a linebackers coach at North Dakota State University.