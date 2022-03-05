search
Fancy playing in The Open this year? Here's your chance...

Golf News

Fancy playing in The Open this year? Here's your chance...

By bunkered.co.uk01 March, 2022
The Open The 150th Open St Andrews Old Course Major Championships Tour News
Claret Jug St Andrews Old Course

Fancy playing in The 150th Open at St Andrews this summer?

Yes, we’re serious. And don’t call us Shirley.

The R&A has today announced that entries for Regional and Final Qualifying events for this year’s historic championship are now open.

Players who already have an exemption into The 150th Open can submit an entry form via TheOpen.com. That means you, Rory, Collin, Dustin, Bryson, Brooks et al.

The rest of you can enter qualifiers which are scheduled to take place at venues throughout Great Britain and Ireland this June, with a minimum of 12 places available in golf’s original championship.

There is, of course, one small catch. You need to have a handicap of 0.4 or lower.

However, if you meet that criteria and you can prove it, you are invited to enter no matter whether you are professional or amateur. Entries cost £150.

Around 1,350 golfers are expected to compete across the 13 Regional Qualifying events on Monday, June 20, for a place in Final Qualifying. The venues are Alwoodley, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Burhill, Caldy, County Louth, Fairhaven, Frilford Heath, Kedleston Park, Minchinhampton, Moor Park, Northamptonshire County, Panmure and Rochester & Cobham Park.

A combined starting field of 288 players will then compete in Final Qualifying events taking place at Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links on Tuesday, June 28.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, the Executive Director of Championships at The R&A, said: “The drama and excitement of our qualifying events is always very special and this year will be no different with places in The 150th Open being the reward for the leading golfers. We look forward to seeing who emerges among the tour players, club professionals and leading amateurs to book their place in this historic playing of the Championship at St Andrews.”

To find out more, click here.

The 150th Open will take place over the Old Course at St Andrews from July 14-17, where Collin Morikawa will attempt to defend the Claret Jug following his win at Royal St George’s last year.

