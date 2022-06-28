Fancy working at Scotland's most secretive golf course?

Are you a greenkeeper looking for a new challenge? If so, we've got the job for you...



gWest, the uber-private course located adjacent to Gleneagles, is advertising for a new greenkeeper.



The gig pays between £23,000 and £25,000 per year and the ideal candidate will need to be qualified to minimum SVQ level II or equivalent.



They'll also need to be good with working in often-challenging weather conditions.



• The full and incredible story of gWest



• New photo shows BIG changes at Augusta



However, it's the opportunity to make one of Scotland's most fascinating but secretive golf destinations your workplace that is the big-selling point.



First unveiled in 2007, gWest is owned by the Al-Tajir family - of Highland Spring fame - and was originally intended to occupy more than 620 acres of the countryside, and extend 2.3 miles from east to west.

The grand centerpiece of it, an 18-hole championship golf course – built for the use and pleasure of the estate’s property owners and their guests, and designed by Scottish course architect David McLay-Kidd – was completed in 2009.

An elaborate clubhouse, built in the style of Mereworth Castle, a Grade I listed Palladian country house in Kent, designed by 18th century Scottish architect Colen Campbell and also owned by the Al-Tajir family, was finished in 2012.



• Boris Johnson leads Fitzpatrick tributes



However, further development stalled as a result of political and economic instability in the UK, including the global economic downturn, the Scottish independence referendum, the EU referendum, and renewed calls for a second vote on Scotland becoming an independent country.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in 2020, Mohsin Al-Tajir said: "When the economic picks up in Scotland and we can see what’s happening in the future, we’ll develop it properly.

"At the moment, we’re sitting [still]. Brexit’s come along. Scotland’s screaming for independence.



• 8 things Matt Fitzpatrick gets for US Open win



"You want to invest [but] the next phase of gWest is another fifty, sixty maybe one hundred million pounds and, as a family, we’re not willing to put that sort of money in if we don’t know what the future is."

The course, maintained in fully playing order all year round, has been played by only a handful of people. One of those is reported to be Henrik Stenson, the current European Ryder Cup captain.

The greenkeeper vacancy is being advertised by Golf Jobs, which specialises in roles in the golf industry.

Interested in applying? Click here.

• Main image courtesy of Mark Alexander

