search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFancy working at Scotland's most secretive golf course?

Golf News

Fancy working at Scotland's most secretive golf course?

By bunkered.co.uk21 June, 2022
GWEST Greenkeeping golf courses Golf In Scotland
Gwest 1

Are you a greenkeeper looking for a new challenge? If so, we've got the job for you...

gWest, the uber-private course located adjacent to Gleneagles, is advertising for a new greenkeeper.

The gig pays between £23,000 and £25,000 per year and the ideal candidate will need to be qualified to minimum SVQ level II or equivalent.

They'll also need to be good with working in often-challenging weather conditions.

• The full and incredible story of gWest

• New photo shows BIG changes at Augusta

However, it's the opportunity to make one of Scotland's most fascinating but secretive golf destinations your workplace that is the big-selling point.

First unveiled in 2007, gWest is owned by the Al-Tajir family - of Highland Spring fame - and was originally intended to occupy more than 620 acres of the countryside, and extend 2.3 miles from east to west.

The grand centerpiece of it, an 18-hole championship golf course – built for the use and pleasure of the estate’s property owners and their guests, and designed by Scottish course architect David McLay-Kidd – was completed in 2009.

An elaborate clubhouse, built in the style of Mereworth Castle, a Grade I listed Palladian country house in Kent, designed by 18th century Scottish architect Colen Campbell and also owned by the Al-Tajir family, was finished in 2012.

• Boris Johnson leads Fitzpatrick tributes

However, further development stalled as a result of political and economic instability in the UK, including the global economic downturn, the Scottish independence referendum, the EU referendum, and renewed calls for a second vote on Scotland becoming an independent country.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in 2020, Mohsin Al-Tajir said: "When the economic picks up in Scotland and we can see what’s happening in the future, we’ll develop it properly.

"At the moment, we’re sitting [still]. Brexit’s come along. Scotland’s screaming for independence.

• 8 things Matt Fitzpatrick gets for US Open win

"You want to invest [but] the next phase of gWest is another fifty, sixty maybe one hundred million pounds and, as a family, we’re not willing to put that sort of money in if we don’t know what the future is."

The course, maintained in fully playing order all year round, has been played by only a handful of people. One of those is reported to be Henrik Stenson, the current European Ryder Cup captain.

The greenkeeper vacancy is being advertised by Golf Jobs, which specialises in roles in the golf industry.

Interested in applying? Click here.

• Main image courtesy of Mark Alexander

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - GWEST

Related Articles - Greenkeeping

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LONG READ The Malta Meeting: Inside the fight for men’s golf
Tour pro trolls Patrick Reed over LIV video
LIV players not eligible for Ryder Cup captain’s picks
World No.1 commits to Women’s Scottish Open
Dozens of players lose clubs in luggage chaos

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow