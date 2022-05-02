search
HomeGolf NewsFancy working for Bryson DeChambeau? Here’s your chance...

Golf News

Fancy working for Bryson DeChambeau? Here’s your chance...

By Jamie Hall02 May, 2022
Bryson De Chambeau Hiring

If you’ve dreamed of working for one of the most famous golfers in the world, this could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Bryson DeChambeau is on the hunt for a YouTube Editor to work on his popular channel.

With 269,000 subscribers, it is one of the most popular golf-related channels on the platform and includes instruction videos, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from his life on the PGA Tour.

The 2020 US Open winner launched his channel in 2012 and began uploading content regularly just over a year ago.

Among his most popular uploads are a tour of his lavish Dallas house and a lesson on how to copy his unorthodox swing.

In total, it has had more than nine million views since it launched.

DeChambeau is currently taking time out of the game after undergoing surgery on a hand injury.

He has dropped to world No.21 - his lowest position in nearly four years.

To find out more about the job, click here.

