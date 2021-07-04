Bryson DeChambeau has come under fire from golf fans after snubbing the media at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The world No.6 declined to speak to reporters in Detroit after both the first and second rounds, as his title defence ended prematurely.

DeChambeau, 27, missed the cut to bring the curtain down on an abject week, during which he split with long-standing caddie Tim Tucker. The pair went their separate ways on Wednesday evening, with some outlets reporting that the decision was made by Tucker.

• DeChambeau and caddie Tucker part ways

• R&A announces record prize fund for Open

DeChambeau’s agent did his best to play down those reports, insisting in a statement that the split was mutual.

However, DeChambeau himself chose not to address the matter by declining to speak to the media after his two rounds – this despite being the defending champion, as well as a Rocket Mortgage ambassador.

• Mickelson fumes at "opportunistic" article

Naturally, news of this made its way to social media, where many users were less than impressed with the former US Open champ.

@b_dechambeau needs to grow up and suck it up to answer a few questions from the media at Rocket Mortgage tournament being an Ambassador and defending champion refused to chat so when the tough get going Dechambeau heads for the door! — David Wiley (@davidwwiley) July 3, 2021

Why do sponsors still pay you money when you lack the maturity to face the media after failing to make a cut?

I wouldn’t.

You come across like Neymar…emotionally infantile primadonna who refuses to own it when you screw up.

Respect?

Grow up.

Pro Golf is for adults. — Michael Tewell (@tewell_michael) July 3, 2021

Incredibly lame for @b_dechambeau, a paid ambassador of the Rocket Mortgage PGA tournament, to run away from the media two days in a row.

He missed the cut. Boo hoo.

Real men face the microphone. — Brian Butters (@brianbutters1) July 3, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau loses his caddie, misses the cut, and refuses to talk to media. Not what Rocket Mortgage expected from defending champion....... — Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) July 3, 2021

I hope @GolfChannel the @PGATOUR and a whole bunch of other media types and "fans" have learned a lesson about @b_dechambeau after he snubbed all of you today. Not only is he a mediocre golfer, he's a total jerk. — Golf Lover (@Divotsareme) July 2, 2021

@b_dechambeau Am only one fan of many years...but disappointed that you ignored media when things go bad for you. Hope you do not scare away again. — Pierre Mallette (@pierrem999) July 2, 2021

The issue of athletes fulfilling media obligations has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks following tennis star Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open after tournament chiefs threatened to expel her for choosing not to speak to reporters at Roland Garros.

DeChambeau’s next scheduled competitive start is The Open Championship, which gets underway at Royal St George’s a week on Thursday.

He is, however, scheduled to play in the latest edition of the made-for-TV 'The Match', alongside Phil Mickelson and NFL duo Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.

