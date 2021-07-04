search
Fans criticise "primadonna" Bryson DeChambeau for dodging media

Golf News

Fans criticise "primadonna" Bryson DeChambeau for dodging media

By Michael McEwan04 July, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau has come under fire from golf fans after snubbing the media at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The world No.6 declined to speak to reporters in Detroit after both the first and second rounds, as his title defence ended prematurely.

DeChambeau, 27, missed the cut to bring the curtain down on an abject week, during which he split with long-standing caddie Tim Tucker. The pair went their separate ways on Wednesday evening, with some outlets reporting that the decision was made by Tucker.

• DeChambeau and caddie Tucker part ways

• R&A announces record prize fund for Open

DeChambeau’s agent did his best to play down those reports, insisting in a statement that the split was mutual.

However, DeChambeau himself chose not to address the matter by declining to speak to the media after his two rounds – this despite being the defending champion, as well as a Rocket Mortgage ambassador.

• Mickelson fumes at "opportunistic" article

Naturally, news of this made its way to social media, where many users were less than impressed with the former US Open champ.

The issue of athletes fulfilling media obligations has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks following tennis star Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open after tournament chiefs threatened to expel her for choosing not to speak to reporters at Roland Garros.

DeChambeau’s next scheduled competitive start is The Open Championship, which gets underway at Royal St George’s a week on Thursday. 

He is, however, scheduled to play in the latest edition of the made-for-TV 'The Match', alongside Phil Mickelson and NFL duo Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday. 

