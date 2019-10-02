search
HomeGolf News"Direspectful" - Fans fume at Joakim Lagergren

Golf News

"Direspectful" - Fans fume at Joakim Lagergren

By bunkered.co.uk30 September, 2019
Joakim Lagergren Alfred Dunhill Championship St Andrews Old Course European Tour Greenkeepers Twitter Laura Davies Watch
Lagergren

Suffice to say Joakim Lagergren loves the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 27-year-old Swede finished tied third at St Andrews yesterday, continuing an impressive streak that has seen him wind up no worse than tied-12th in four of the last five years.

However, it's not his impressive golf that's dominating conversation this morning. Rather, it's a clip of him on the seventh hole at the Old Course yesterday that has set tongues wagging.

• Rory admits timing of course criticism was wrong

• Ramsay rejects Rory's course criticism

In the clip, posted by the European Tour, Lagergren is seen using a fairway wood to dig up turf to fashion a makeshift tee.

See for yourself...

As you might imagine, Twitter users have mainly reacted angrily to the footage, accusing Lagergren of a lack of respect.

Here's a selection of the replies...

Lagergren, it should be noted, is not the only golfer to tee up the ball this way. Laura Davies does likewise.

• Buggy-driving vandal tears up popular course

• Members hit out as club closure is confirmed

However, is it disrespectful to greenkeepers who work hard to get the tee boxes in pristine condition and who will be left to repair the damage?

Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

