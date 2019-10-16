search
Golf News

Golf News

Fantasy Golf 2019: A reminder of what YOU could win

By bunkered.co.uk16 October, 2019
There’s just over a month to go until the 2019 bunkered Fantasy Golf champion is decided – and it’s still all to play for!

Our season-long competition comes to an end on November 24 with the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic.

Between now and then, though, there are still  11 counting events to go, including two double-points events, meaning that there’s still everything to play for.

And with amazing prizes to be won, why wouldn’t you want to do everything in your power to stage a late rally?

Here’s a reminder of what’s up for grabs…

Abu Dhabi

1st Prize

A five-night holiday for two people to Abu Dhabi, including three rounds of golf to be played on the impressive Abu Dhabi Championship Course and the outstanding Saadiyat Beach Course.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfastand your golf.

Finca Cortesin

2nd Prize

A four-night golf break for two people to Andalucía, including three rounds of golf to be played over three great Spanish courses: Sotogrande, San Roque and Finca Cortesin.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfast and your golf.

Minthis Hills

3rd Prize

A three-night golf break for two people to Cyprus, including two rounds of golf at the fabulous Minthis Hills Golf Resort.

Prize includes: Flights, transfers, accommodation, bed and breakfast and your golf.

Somebody’s got to win these incredible golf holidays – why not you?

Start your rally now by picking your team for this week’s Open de France and CJ Cup.

Hurry, though, the deadline to pick your team for this week’s events is midnight TONIGHT!

>> CLICK HERE TO SIGN-IN NOW <<

