bunkered Fantasy Golf: Introducing the Links Swing Series

Once again, bunkered Fantasy Golf is proving itself to be the most innovative online game of its kind with the introduction of a brand new, one-off, game-within-the-game...

The Links Swing Series.



Open to new, lapsed and existing Fantasy Golf players, the Links Swing Series is designed to celebrate golf’s purest form and reward the manager whose team racks up the best combined score at the Irish Open, Scottish Open and The Open.



It will run parallel to the existing, season-long bunkered Fantasy Golf competition.



But here's the really cool part - you don't have to have been playing Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible. Simply register for free here, pick your team and watch the points pile up - that's all there is to it.



If you already have a team, it's business as usual. Just pick your players as normal and let the world's best win you prizes. Speaking of which...



What you can win

The winner of the bunkered Fantasy Golf Links Swing Series will win a prize that money literally cannot buy - a limited edition TaylorMade Open Championship Staff Bag.



Along with TaylorMade staffers like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, you will be one of only a handful of golfers IN THE WORLD to have one of these bags.



It's so exclusive we're not even allowed to show you a picture of it right now. Seriously. All we can say is that it's sitting in our office and it looks mint.



The runner-up in the Links Swing Series, meanwhile, win two-dozen TaylorMade TP5 golf balls.

The Links Swing Series Schedule

The Links Swing Series comprises three events:



EVENT 1

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Lahinch Golf Club

July 4-7

EVENT 2

ASI Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club

July 11-14

EVENT 3

The Open Championship

Royal Portrush Golf Club

July 18-21

Only points scored at these three events will count towards the Links Swing Series. Other events taking place in this same three-week period will not be counted but will still count towards your overall bunkered Fantasy Golf score.



How to play

If you are new to bunkered Fantasy Golf, click here to register. Registration is FREE and will take you 2mins max.



If you already have a bunkered Fantasy Golf account, click here to sign in.

Forgotten your log-in details? Email fantasygolf@bunkered.co.uk and one of the team will help you out.

The usual bunkered Fantasy Golf rules and terms and conditions apply. Points will be scored as normal and will count towards your team's overall total as well as the Links Swing Series standings.

