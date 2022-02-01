search
Golf News

Here’s why the Farmers Insurance Open is finishing early this week

By Jamie Hall27 January, 2022
Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour NFL Marty Gorsich Tour News
This week marks the Farmers Insurance Open – but many viewers have been wondering why this year’s event is running from Wednesday to Saturday, rather than the usual Thursday to Sunday.

The Torrey Pines event was brought forward by a day to avoid a clash with the NFL on the TV schedule. 

For years tournament has taken place on the NFL’s off week between the conference championship matches and the Super Bowl, meaning it occupied one of the prime slots in the PGA Tour’s calendar with a near-monopoly on viewers. 

But because the NFL has added a 17th game to its regular season this year, the schedule was pushed back by a week. 

Tournament chief executive Marty Gorsich said NFL bosses initiated the conversation over the potential change.

However, he claimed there was a choice between moving the Farmers Insurance Open, or the final day not being broadcast at all. 

Gorsich added the new schedule could be something the event “embraces” in the future. 

"The NFL forced the conversation, but this could well be something we look back in two years and go, ‘wow, I’m so glad that that happened because look what it’s allowed us to do’,” he said. 

“If we can start to create some history and tradition around this we could really embrace this and turn it into our own. It would be our differentiator. 

"It wasn’t even like we would be on TV against the NFL. We wouldn’t be on TV at all."

