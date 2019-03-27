Feast your eyes on the HUGE new TaylorMade tour truck

There are tour trucks – and then there’s this beast!



The Austin Business Journal is reporting that TaylorMade has, quite literally, rolled out its brand new double-decker tour vehicle. That’s right: double-decker!

Twenty feet tall and fourteen feet wide when parked and expanded fully, the truck is thought to have cost $1.6m to build.



It’s set to go into action for the first time at The Masters in a fortnight’s time had its public unveiling in Austin, Texas, ahead of this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

"The top 64 players in the world are here, and there's no better place for us than this terrific city of Austin with these great players to be able to show them the [Tour Truck] first, because this truck is for them," TaylorMade CEO David Abeles said. "This truck serves the best players in the world and really serves the mission of our company."

Until now, the development of the tour truck has been a closely guarded secret but Abeles is looking forward to introducing it to TaylorMade’s tour staff at Augusta National.

He added: "The word is out on tour that we have something special coming, and I'm certain that many of the guys, once they see it, will spend quite a bit of time on the truck."

Pics: Austin Business Journal