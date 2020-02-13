search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFeast your eyes on Tiger Woods' first US course design

The Stretch

Feast your eyes on Tiger Woods' first US course design

By bunkered.co.uk12 February, 2020
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods Design Bluejack National Golf in Texas golf in the USA golf courses Where to play
Bluejack National No 12

There's not much that Tiger Woods hasn't done in his career.

Fifteen-time major champion, career grand slam winner, most weeks spent as the No.1 player on the Official World Golf Ranking, joint record-holder for most PGA Tour wins.

Into that mix, you can also add 'Golf Course Designer'.

Tiger Woods Design was launched in 2006 and, in the time since, has been commissioned for various projects around the world.

It completed its first 18-hole project in the US in April 2016, the magnificently-named Bluejack National in Texas - and it bears more than a passing resemblance to a certain other famous American golf course.

Click the NEXT button below to find out more and for more pictures.

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - golf in the USA

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Where to play

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour events postponed due to coronavirus
Amazon owner's new $165m mansion has its own golf course
Popular Scots course to close NEXT MONTH after rescue bid collapses
Rory McIlroy weighs in to golf's distance debate
OFFICIAL - Playing golf helps you live longer

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow