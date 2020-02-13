Feast your eyes on Tiger Woods' first US course design

There's not much that Tiger Woods hasn't done in his career.

Fifteen-time major champion, career grand slam winner, most weeks spent as the No.1 player on the Official World Golf Ranking, joint record-holder for most PGA Tour wins.



Into that mix, you can also add 'Golf Course Designer'.



Tiger Woods Design was launched in 2006 and, in the time since, has been commissioned for various projects around the world.



It completed its first 18-hole project in the US in April 2016, the magnificently-named Bluejack National in Texas - and it bears more than a passing resemblance to a certain other famous American golf course.

