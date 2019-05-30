Feature-length caddie film set for Edinburgh Film Festival

The most thorough feature-length film documentary about caddies will make its international debut June 21 at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk is narrated by Murray, who starred in the 1980 comedy “Caddyshack,” which was written by his brother Brian Doyle-Murray. The six Murray brothers grew up caddying at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, Illinois.

“Loopers” was filmed at Old Course in St Andrews and numerous other vaunted courses in Scotland and Ireland such as Carnoustie, Prestwick, Ballybunion and Lahinch, Augusta National Golf Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Bandon Dunes.

The film has drawn critical acclaim in early 2019 with positive reviews and best documentary awards from the Cleveland International Film Festival in early April and the Newport Beach Film Festival in early May.



Reviews of the film have touted the film’s accuracy and interest beyond just golf, with US publication Golf Digest describing it as “reminiscent of the BBC’s “Planet Earth” series, educating while aesthetically captivating”.

The Santa Barbara Independent said” “This weaves history with personality in telling a handful of specifically amazing golfer-caddie pairings, and is great even for those who hate golf.”

Filmthreat.com said: “I’ve only played a handful of rounds of golf in my life, and I don’t particularly care about the sport. Still, I found ‘Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk’ compelling. Any time you get somebody talking about their life’s work you’re probably going to get some good stories.”



The film also includes interviews with World Golf Hall of Famers Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Curtis Strange and former Masters Tournament champion Fuzzy Zoeller. Professional caddies who participated include Steve Williams (Tiger Woods’ former caddie), Carl Jackson (Crenshaw), Fanny Sunesson (Faldo), Pete Bender (Greg Norman and others), Michael Greller (Jordan Spieth) and Jariah “Jerry” Beard (Zoeller at the 1979 Masters). Longtime golf journalists Rick Reilly, Michael Collins and Ward Clayton are also interviewed.

The unknown stories are revealed, such as Greg Puga, who grew up in East Los Angeles, went on to caddie at Los Angeles’ Bel-Air Country Club and qualified as an amateur to play in the Masters Tournament. Another is the compelling legacy of caddie master Mike Kiely, who has been the caddie organiser at historic Canterbury Golf Club in Cleveland for a half-century and guided many caddies toward successful lives.

“Loopers” is directed by Southern California filmmaker Jason Baffa, who has directed successful independent films on the global surfing sub-culture, including Bella Vita, One California Day and Singlefin: Yellow.

Baffa’s first film on golf harkens back to his days growing up when he played golf with his father and uncle.

The theatrical release throughout the UK is scheduled for late July.



