FedEx Cup: 8 players who lost their PGA Tour cards

Golf News

FedEx Cup: 8 players who lost their PGA Tour cards

By Jamie Hall08 August, 2022
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Wyndham Championship Tour News
8 Players Who Lost Tour Cards

As the last event of the PGA Tour’s regular season, the Wyndham Championship is the last opportunity for players to secure their cards for next year.

But for many, the chance passed them by.

While the top 125 move on to the FedEx Cup playoffs, a number of stars – including major winners and a former world No.1 - have been left sweating over their future.

Some players’ status is safe thanks to wins in recent seasons, while others will be able to use career earnings exemptions. But for those outwith that bracket, it’s going to be a nervy few weeks.

• Masters chief "told players not to join LIV"

• Brilliant Buhai wins AIG WOmen's Open

Fortunately for many of them, they have another chance to nail down full playing rights. Players finishing between 126th and 200th in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals, along with the top 75 on the development circuit.

There, 25 top-tier cards are available for next season.

Keep scrolling to find out who’s facing an anxious wait...

Matt-Wallace_210927_200827.jpg#asset:1054114

Matt Wallace

Final position: 126

The Englishman, who now plays most of his golf in the US, was 125th in the points list. That was until Joohyung Kim’s win secured his place in the playoffs and bumped everyone below him down a spot, leaving Wallace agonisingly one place outside the bubble.

Danny-Willett_191106_113416.jpg#asset:854064

Danny Willett

Final position: 130

Willett’s exemption for winning the 2016 Masters has run out, so he picked a bad time to have an off year. That win at Augusta remains his only PGA Tour-sanctioned victory.

Harry-Higgs.jpg#asset:1175071

Harry Higgs

Final position: 136

Higgs is a cult hero on the PGA Tour, especially following his antics at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But despite a solid Masters debut, he’s struggled for form this year and has paid the price.

Zach-Johnson_220312_200850.jpg#asset:1126115

Zach Johnson

Final position: 140

Johnson hasn’t won since his victory at the Open in 2015 and has steadily fallen down the rankings. The US Ryder Cup captain does have the option of using a career money exemption, and it seems likely he will.

• PGA Tour boss vows to fight LIV lawsuit

• Former world No.1 announces retirement

Charley-Hoffman_220215_110216.jpg#asset:1122609

Charley Hoffman

Final position: 150

Hoffman has struggled in 2022, and this year marks the first time in its 15-year history that he has missed out on the end-of-season playoffs. But he is 33rd on the all-time money list and has the option of using an exemption.

Luke-Donald_210925_115920.jpg#asset:1053890

Luke Donald

Final position: 159

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain has struggled with injuries for several years. The former world No.1 has also used his two career earnings exemptions, so will need to do it the hard way if he’s to have playing rights in 2023.

Brandt-Snedeker.jpg#asset:68960

Brandt Snedeker

Final position: 171

Like Hoffman, Snedeker had made the playoffs every season until now, but missed out for the first time. Given he’s 22nd on the all-time money list, he will be able to call in an exemption for next season.

Jimmy-Walker-purple-ribbon.jpg#asset:1120781

Jimmy Walker

Final position: 190

Another 2016 major winner who had a tough year, Walker’s US PGA exemption has expired. He’s also outside the top 50 on the all-time money list, so he’ll need to head to the Korn Ferry Tour finals if he’s to regain his card.

