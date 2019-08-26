search
Golf News

FedEx Cup - How the $45m prize money was distributed

By Michael McEwan26 August, 2019
Tour Championship FedEx Cup PGA Tour Prize money Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Brooks Koepka
Fed Ex Cup Trophy

The PGA Tour season came to an end yesterday – and, as has become customary, it was another windfall day for some of the biggest names in the game.

The FedEx Cup bonus pool was increased significantly this year, with even more money - $45million - to go around the top 30 players than ever before.

Eight different players made more than $1m at East Lake yesterday, with the top-five finishers all earning more than the first prize at any other tournament in the game this year… and yes, that includes majors.

• $15m man - Rory McIlroy wins richest prize in golf

• Six injured as lightning strikes Tour Championship

• Poulter brilliantly trolls USA with new headcovers

Here’s a look at how the cash was distributed…

1. Rory McIlroy – $15,000,000
2. Xander Schauffele – $5,000,000
T3. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka – $3,500,000
5. Paul Casey – $2,500,000
6. Adam Scott – $1,900,000
7. Tony Finau – $1,300,000
8. Chez Reavie – $1,100,000
T9. Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama – $843,333

T12. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm – $682,500

14. Jason Kokrak – $620,000
15. Gary Woodland – $595,000
T16. Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar – $551,666
T19. Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler – $512,500

• Koepka discusses 'weird' nude shoot

• Legend brands modern golf "boring"

T21. Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay – $487,000
T24. Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker – $450,500
T26. Justin Rose, Corey Conners – $430,000
28. Charles Howell III – $415,000
T29. Lucas Glover, Dustin Johnson – $400,000

Incidentally, Rory McIlroy could have won the last seven major championships and not made as much as he made yesterday.

