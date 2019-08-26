FedEx Cup - How the $45m prize money was distributed

The PGA Tour season came to an end yesterday – and, as has become customary, it was another windfall day for some of the biggest names in the game.



The FedEx Cup bonus pool was increased significantly this year, with even more money - $45million - to go around the top 30 players than ever before.

Eight different players made more than $1m at East Lake yesterday, with the top-five finishers all earning more than the first prize at any other tournament in the game this year… and yes, that includes majors.



Here’s a look at how the cash was distributed…

1. Rory McIlroy – $15,000,000

2. Xander Schauffele – $5,000,000

T3. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka – $3,500,000

5. Paul Casey – $2,500,000

6. Adam Scott – $1,900,000

7. Tony Finau – $1,300,000

8. Chez Reavie – $1,100,000

T9. Patrick Reed, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama – $843,333



T12. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm – $682,500



14. Jason Kokrak – $620,000

15. Gary Woodland – $595,000

T16. Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar – $551,666

T19. Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler – $512,500

T21. Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay – $487,000

T24. Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker – $450,500

T26. Justin Rose, Corey Conners – $430,000

28. Charles Howell III – $415,000

T29. Lucas Glover, Dustin Johnson – $400,000

Incidentally, Rory McIlroy could have won the last seven major championships and not made as much as he made yesterday.

